Yorkton-area receives first snowfall of the season

The Yorkton-area received its first winter storm of the season on Wednesday.

Parkland residents woke up to a white blanket of snow caused by a low-pressure system moving across the province.

The Saskatchewan Highway Hotline reported that drivers may encounter slick roads due to wet conditions that may freezexThis could cause occasional snow drifts or icy sections on the roadways.

Current look at the #skstorm. Snowfall warnings through central and northern Sask. Snow to build in the southeast this afternoon and evening. Snow looks to head into Regina this evening, continuing through to early tomorrow afternoon with potential for blowing snow. #CTVRegina pic.twitter.com/gRLW32so7f

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the snow is expected to continue until Thursday morning, with temperatures remaining steady near minus three.

ECCC meteorologist Terri Lang said the weather is normal for this time of year but there may be a change in the weather pattern.

“Soil moisture for the farmers during fall was so dry but hopefully with the pattern changing we’ll get some more moisture added in,” she said.

While it is difficult to predict future forecasts, La Nina -- a cooler than normal sea-surface temperature in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean that impacts weather patterns globally -- generally brings colder than average temperatures and above-average precipitation. Last year, the province saw colder than average temperatures and below-average precipitation.

“We have been seeing different weather patterns over the years and it depends a lot on what’s going on throughout globally,” said Lang.

Lang said over the years, the province has been running on a very dry pattern and that the moisture is needed.

“We know El Nino’s tend to bring dry and warm winters, while El Nina is generally colder and snowy, although we haven’t seen any big snow [in] winter lately,” said Lang.

Lang said residents should take precautions throughout weather similar to this by ensuring that they have their winter tires, an emergency kit in the car, and have all their snow gear ready for winter driving.

“Sometimes we get lulled into that sense of complacency, especially when its been so nice. We know its going to snow, we know its going to get cold, we know its going to be windy so we may as well get prepared for it,” she said.