Yorkton hotel set to be demolished

The Ramada Hotel on Broadway Street East will be torn down after the City of Yorkton took over ownership three months ago.

According to the council package, the city gained ownership of the building from the Cornerstone Credit Union on March 25 due to unpaid taxes.

Since taking ownership the city has been responsible for utility bills and daily surveillance of the building to maintain a minimum level of required building insurance.

Jeff Fawcett, manager of capital projects and Class 3 building official with the city, recommended a full review of the property be carried out.

"We undertook that assessment for mechanical, electrical, structural and architectural code requirements so that we could see what condition the building was in and what it would take to come back to a usable hotel or something similar," said Fawcett.

The investigation found around $4.8 million in repairs and upgrades would be needed as the structure is in a “seriously neglected state,” states the council package.

The project will have to go through tender before a date is scheduled, but Fawcett estimated the building will be gone by the end of October.

After demolition, the property will be put up for sale and redevelopment.

“The building sits on seven lots with three accesses to streets, which makes it a prime property,” explained Fawcett, adding it would be developed for commercial use.