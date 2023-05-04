Yorkton organization gets boost from Smile Cookie campaign

It may be a different time of year for Smile Cookies at Tim Horton’s, but it’s a familiar organization which will be benefiting in Yorkton, Sask.

Brayden Ottenbreit’s Close Cuts 4 Cancer will receive all the proceeds of this year’s Smile Cookie Campaign, which are being sold at Yorkton’s two Tim Horton’s locations.

“The response has been absolutely tremendous,” said co-founder Leone Ottenbreit.

Vishal Sharma is the manager for both locations, and he told CTV News on Wednesday that the totals will be high for cookie sales, based on the first few days of the campaign.

He said 2,500 cookies were sold Tuesday afternoon alone.

“It's going really well. And the people who came for the volunteers to decorate the cookies, they are really awesome,” Sharma said.

In terms of volunteers, Ottenbreit said they’re looking for anyone interested to come down and fill flexible, three hour shifts of cookie decorating.

“We would love to give people the opportunity to come and decorate cookies because honestly, it's not nearly as easy as people think. And it's fun to see the different personalities of the smiling cookies end up with just by people's artistic talents,” she said.

The Smile Cookie campaign runs until Sunday, with opportunities to volunteer up until that date.

All of the funds raised will head to the local Cancer Initiatives Program. It is a program aiming to enhance the lives of local cancer patients and their families.

The program includes helping fund one-night stays at the Regina Cancer Patient Lodge, one week stays at the Ronald McDonald House, along with the Camp Circle of Friends.

It also partners with the local health foundation.

The Ottenbreits will now turn their attention to the 26th annual head shave event on May 27 at 10:30 a.m.