Yorkton Public Library move cancelled after buyer backs out

The Yorkton Public Library will be staying put after the proposed sale of its current location fell through.

The sale of the property at 93 Broadway Street West was approved on June 5 by Yorkton’s City Council.

Earlier in the spring - an environmental study was conducted in the area as part of the teardown of the adjacent building to the library.

Soil contamination was found on the northern edge of the library due to a SaskPower diesel plant that used to operate in the area.

“In light of the environmental issues, which are currently being remediated, the prospective purchaser of the library building will not be proceeding with the sale,” a news release from the city read.

“It is important to mention that the structural integrity of the library building remains unaffected by the impacted soil, thereby rendering the facility suitable for continued public use.”

SaskPower is currently in the process of cleaning up the contaminated area. The cleanup will not cost the city.

At that same meeting on June 5 – Mayor Mitch Hippsley rescinded the city’s decision to relocate the library to the Gallagher Centre and directed the city to explore “alternate locations.”

As of Aug. 14 – the city has opted to maintain the current location of the library.

The city thanked residents and stakeholders for their cooperation in the release.