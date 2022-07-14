Yorkton RCMP and Fire Services on scene of semi rollover
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
Police are advising motorists to stay away from the intersection of Highway 10 and Queen Street in Yorkton, Sask., following a semi rollover.
Yorkton RCMP and Yorkton Fire Services are currently on the scene and detours are in place.
No injuries have been reported.
