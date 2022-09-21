Yorkton RCMP searching for wanted man who allegedly fled from police three times

Yorkton RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a Yorkton man facing multiple charges.

Police are currently searching for 22-year-old Clayton Fenwick of Yorkton, Sask. after he allegedly fled from police repeatedly, according to a release from Saskatchewan RCMP.

On Sept. 12 at around 9:30 a.m., Melville RCMP attempted to perform a traffic stop. However, the suspect’s vehicle fled the area at a high speed, police said. A number of items had fallen off the vehicle as it fled. RCMP later learned some of the items were stolen from Melville the previous night.

At approximately 3 p.m. the same day, Yorkton RCMP found the vehicle that fled from Melville and attempted a traffic stop on Parkview Road. The vehicle fled police a second time, according to RCMP.

The news release said officers could not pursue the vehicle due to students in the area creating a public safety issue.

Around three hours later at 6 p.m., Yorkton RCMP again found the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The stop was not successful as the suspect ran several red lights fleeing the area, the news release said.

As a result of the three incidents, Melville and Yorkton RCMP have charged Fenwick with seven counts, including flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Fenwick is described as five foot, ten inches tall, weighing 155 lbs with brown hair and green eyes. He has several tattoos on his neck and face.

Investigators have received information that Fenwick may have an injury affecting his walk. This information has not been confirmed.

Fenwick may be in the Yorkton or Regina areas or in other communities in the east central region of Saskatchewan.

If you see Fenwick, police advise the public not to approach him and to contact your local detachment immediately. Information can be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).