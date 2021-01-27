There are several declared and suspected COVID-19 outbreaks at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said that as of Tuesday, there medical and intensive care units remain on a declared outbreak.

There are two other units on “suspected outbreaks”, as a result of COVID-19 cases potentially transmitted on those units.

“This “suspect” outbreak immediately triggers contact tracing as well as cohorting of staff and patients to ensure a safe environment for everyone. Depending on the contact tracing investigations, the suspect outbreak is either lifted or declared as an outbreak,” the SHA told CTV News in an email.

The SHA said the The COPS chemotherapy unit relocated to another location within the Yorkton Regional Health Centre, to ensure the safety of these vulnerable patients.

Endoscopy and minor procedure services have been reduces to urgent and emergent cases only.

“Anyone needing health care services from the YRHC should continue to do so knowing we are taking all necessary measures to ensure a safe environment for patients, staff and the public.”