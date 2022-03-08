iHeartRadio

Yorkton resident wins $20M jackpot on lottery ticket

A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS

A Yorkton resident is Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire after winning a $20 million jackpot.

Sask Lotteries said the winner of a $20 million LOTTO MAX jackpot will be introduced and presented with their cheque on Wednesday, in Regina.

The identity of the winner was not provided.

The ticket’s draw was announced in in February.

