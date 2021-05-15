Yorkton's Deer Park Golf Course celebrates 100 years

A new historical sign was unveiled on hole one at Deer Park Golf Course in Yorkton on Friday to celebrate the course’s centennial.

The course first opened on May 24, 1921 with nine holes, no pro shop or clubhouse.

"It's one of the few things that we've had to celebrate, especially in this last year and half, and we wanted to make sure that we recognize the history of our golf course in our community," said Darcy Mcleod, director of community development, parks and recreation for the City of Yorkton.

The new sign features pictures and outlines the history of the course over the 100 years.

Signs like this can also be spotted in downtown Yorkton acting as a walking tour for people to get to know the city.

"Maybe the building isn't there anymore but the site still has historical significance so we've put a sign there, some pictures, some description about what happened on the site. This is a continuation of that here at the golf course," said Mcleod, adding the sign at the golf course won’t quite fit in to the walking tour due to its location.

Mcleod said the golf course has been recognized as one of the top municipal courses in the country and is a big draw for golfers.

Yorkton mayor Mitch Hippsley added new promotions will help bring people out, both new and returning, this year.

On the 21st day of each month, from May to September, people will be able to go out and golf like its 1921 as a round of golf will cost $10 that day.

A Centennial Legacy Tree Project is also in the works. This will see multiple trees planted throughout the course to ensure it looks good for another 100 years.

Hippsley said the course's clubhouse is in need of upgrades, and a vote to do so is on council’s radar for this year. The current facility is about sixty years old, but it has undergone some expansions.

"It will become another destination for out of town people, not to mention the people who live here as well," said Hippsley.