Yorkton local Samara Yung has once again been nominated for three awards by the Saskatchewan Country Music Association (SCMA).

Since making her debut on stage in her father’s band when she was eight years old, Samara Yung has accomplished a lot in her music career.

“I remember that I forgot the words, but I was eight so what you can you do. Luckily that did not scar me because it was just a rollercoaster from there. I went from performing one song to five songs,” said Yung. She has since released five albums and seven singles.

Among the nominations, Yung is us up for Album of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and Fans’ Choice Entertainer of the Year.

“It’s special because we put our heart and soul into all of our projects. As a musician you wear your heart on your sleeve like, 90 per cent of the time. It’s always nice to have some recognition, just to say your hard work is being noticed,” said Yung. She added that although she has been nominated before, she remains excited.

Yung said that the journey of a musician never ends, even after a song is completed. However, putting together the album with her team has been very rewarding.

“You have to find the song that’s going to beat that or be as good as that and it was a very different experience building this album and putting it together and trying to find those songs, while also trying not to get too hung up on what’s better than what we’ve already done,” said Yung.

The 32nd Annual SCMA Awards Show will air on Access Now and YouTube April 17 at 8 p.m.