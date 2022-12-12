Yorkton Terries tackle transportation troubles on 2 separate road trips

The Yorkton Terriers aren’t just facing adversity on the ice early this December. The team also had to deal with two separate off-ice transportation issues within the last week.

The team, sitting two points out of a playoff spot and 15 points back of the Viterra Division-leading Estevan Bruins, hit the road Tuesday en route to Nipawin, Sask.

According to head coach and general manager Mat Hehr, the trip up to face the Hawks was the start of the team’s transportation troubles.

“Very unlucky, brake line snapped on Tuesday (due) to the cold. I think it was – 42 C when it snapped,” he said.

The team was just outside of Rose Valley, and had to wait over four hours for a second bus to transport them to the game.

It caused a delay for puck drop, pushing the start time back to 8 p.m., before the eventual start to the game of 8:45 p.m.

“(The team) took it in stride,” Hehr continued. “It didn’t yield the best result though.”

Breaking: Due to bus issues, the game between the Yorkton Terriers and Nipawin Hawks has been pushed back an hour. Puck drop is now 8pm.#SJHL #StayHerePlayHere

The Terriers dropped the game 10-2, but it wasn’t the end of the club’s transportation woes.

The club then hit the road heading north Friday, just three days removed from the Nipawin ordeal, when the bus broke down just north of the river in the Pas. The team was getting set to meet with Flin Flon Friday night before a second game against La Ronge Saturday.

“The clutch went on the bus Friday. It created a bit of adversity, but it builds character,” Hehr said.

The delay was roughly two hours long before the team’s bus company came to the rescue — but not riding in luxury in a charter.

With the MJHL’s Opaskwayak Cree Nation (OCN) Blizzard — who play out of The Pas, Man. — also without a bus due to the cold, the team crammed into a school bus for the remainder of the 1.5 hour trip to Flin Flon.

“Took us back to Grade 8, being on a school bus,” said Captain Logan Cyca.

“We had it packed to the brim. Everyone was pretty packed up in there. It was probably the worst bus ride, ever.”

Cyca said some of the players complained about the cold, with all the equipment set on the heaters.

“It was very uncomfortable. My butt hurt for the full two hours of the ride … It wasn’t a fun bus ride, that’s for sure,” he said.

However, in situations like this, the team building aspect shone through, according to Cyca.

“Everyone had to go through it together. We tried to build off ways to be positive throughout it. And honestly, I thought we played one of our best games of the year … kind of felt like the norm, having it happen twice in one week,” he said.

The Terriers ended up losing the game 3-1 against the third-ranked team in the SJHL. One night later though, the team toppled the second-ranked team, the La Ronge Ice Wolves, 3-2.

“They kind of used it as a motivation,” added Hehr.

Luckily for the team, this upcoming week is full of games in its own barn. They play Estevan Tuesday before finishing up the first half of the season with a pair of games against the top-ranked team in the country, the Battlefords North Stars on Thursday and Saturday.