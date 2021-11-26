Yorkton woman pens, publishes children's book
A woman from Yorkton wrote and published her own children’s book.
Taylor Sawchyn was rocking her son to bed when the idea for a children’s fiction book came to her mind.
Growing up with a passion for writing, the first time author decided to write the rhymes she would sing to her son.
“I was actually rocking him for a nap and the rhyme just came to me [which] I thought sounded good, so I wrote it down and asked my husband what he thought and he said it sounded really good,” she said.
The children’s fiction “Get Down” was inspired by Sawchyn’s experience as a new mom.
She and her friends searched for educational tools that both parents and children can use, which is when she learned getting down on the floor with a baby is the best way to build a bond. She said that it taught her a few activities to do to keep her baby busy.
“I was alone with a new born quite a bit by myself so a lot of the pages have ideas like singing, reading, and even help teach them how to crawl,” she said.
Sawchyn’s book was released on Oct 28. She said this book will not be her last, as she is already working on another one.
