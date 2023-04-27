'You are going to see a community grow very quickly': Waterloo region’s new hybrid shelter welcomes its first 10 residents

People who are experiencing homelessness in Waterloo region are starting to move into the region’s new hybrid shelter located at 1001 Erbs Road.

The move comes just days after the region gave a tour of the hybrid shelter located on the border of the City of Waterloo.

Members of the public were able to get a sneak peek of the new accommodations Tuesday. On Thursday, The Working Centre confirmed with CTV News that 10 people moved in by 2 p.m. this afternoon.

“I think in Waterloo region, we’re at least starting to make a difference,” said Joe Mancini, director of The Working Centre.

Around 40 people who are experiencing homelessness have signed up for the cabins. The hybrid shelter will house up to 50 people, each with their own small cabin equipped with electricity, heating and air conditioning.

Earlier this month, the Region of Waterloo announced the opening of the outdoor shelter for late April, after construction delays resulted in the opening date being pushed back.

The site – which is being run by The Working Centre – will have full-time staff working at the site in addition to medical staff who will be there 15 hours a week. Residents will also be able to access cafeteria services 24 hours a day.

Mancini said he is thrilled to finally see move-in day.

“The region's goal has been to focus on the group who have been living in tents to offer a real alternative and I think if you come out here, you are going to see a community grow very quickly because there's so much support and so many basic necessities that are provided for,” he said.

The Working Centre is unsure how many people from each encampment are planning to settle at the shelter but expect to see 40 more residents move in over the next few days.

A transportation service will also be offered to residents who are moving to the shelter.

“We will be doing shuttles back and forth, it’s basically a full day’s job to do shuttling,” said Mancini.