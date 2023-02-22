‘You are not alone’: Anti-bullying messages being shared on Pink Shirt Day

Pink Shirt Day gives opportunities for people to show their support against bullying.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) has been engaged in marking this day for many years, since it was introduced. The organization distributes pink shirts among chiefs, schools and communities over Manitoba.

“Our organization shares the message of lateral kindness as opposed to lateral violence,” MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee said in an interview with CTV Morning Live.

“We need to create safe spaces for gender diverse people, so that they feel at home and feel protected. We do this year round. And today we come together to send a message in a very powerful way,” Settee admitted.

He said that there are young people in vulnerable positions who need support. And MKO’s message to them is: “You are not alone, there is help for you. You do not have to look down upon yourself. You can rise above all the negativity, prejudice and bullying. You can allow yourself to just continue live and exist because you matter.”

Grand Chief encouraged people to get involved in anti-bullying activities with MKO by reaching its office, website or Facebook page.

"Bullying has destroyed the lives of many people. We want to make sure that we end it. We promote this message throughout all 26 nations that we represent. We must do it collectively. Everybody has a part.”

Pink Shirt Day falls on the last Wednesday of February every year. It was launched in Canada in 2007 when two high school students were harassed and threatened for wearing pink. Next day, their schoolmates bought dozens of pink shirts and distributed them among the students. In that way, young people supported their mates who underwent homophobic bullying. Since then, Pink Shirt Day has become popular in many countries.

- With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow.