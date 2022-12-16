‘You are not alone’: Ukrainians in N.S. push for refugee mental health support line

Until recently, the comforts of home were a luxury for sisters Valeriia and Anna -- something they were unable to enjoy in their war-torn country of Ukraine.

Forced to flee with just a few hours notice, they packed their belongings and said an indefinite farewell to their family in Odesa.

“I just left everything in one day,” said Anna Tereshchenko, who fled with her eight-year-old son. “The most difficult part for me was that I didn’t have time to grieve for a long time because life in Canada is expensive. To live here, you need a job and money.”

Settling into their new reality in Halifax, there’s an internal unease as they prepare to celebrate their first Christmas in Canada.

“You feel guilty because your friends and family are in the Ukraine and still in the war,” said Valeriia Suslova. “[However] you also feel safety and even a little happy to be [in Canada.]’"

As a trained social psychologist in the Ukraine, Suslova uniquely understands how becoming a refugee can present a host of barriers to a person’s wellbeing, especially to their mental health.

“There are a lot of Ukrainians who need mental health support,” said Suslova. “You start to understand that you have to build your new life here from zero including money, relatives, friends and work. It’s very difficult.”

Recognizing the urgency, Suslova came up with the idea to start a virtual mental health support line for refugees.

The project, called ‘Here4U’, is an idea backed by the Nova Scotia-based charity Strongest Families Institute.

“Being separated from your family and uprooting your whole life can lead to symptoms of depression, of anxiety,” said Dr. Patricia Lingley-Pottie, president and CEO of the Strongest Families Institute.

Dr. Pottie says having rapid mental health intervention is important for refugees facing considerable challenges of being displaced from their communities, as well as witnessing the effects of war.

“Having someone like Valeriia available over the phone or online to provide support can help newcomers overcome some of these challenges,” said Dr. Pottie.

Those using the program would be able to access support in Ukrainian. Tereshchenko feels the service would benefit both adults and children.

“When we came to Canada, [my son] was afraid to leave our apartment,” said Tereshchenko. “It took time -- almost three months to show him that everything is safe here."

They expect to receive grant funding for the project in the New Year, but hope to secure an additional $30,000 in public donations to get the program off the ground.

“It’s very important for people to understand they are not alone,” said Suslova. “[Ukranians] are so brave.”

To learn how to donate to the Here4U project, visit their website.