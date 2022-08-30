'You aren't driving alone': Victim of possible road rage shares message for drivers

An Edmonton man who was heading to see relatives in Calgary last weekend says he and the rest of his family are lucky to be alive following a run-in with an angry driver.

Glainy Massengo-Kilolo was driving with his wife and three sons to attend a party at his sister's home in Calgary on Aug. 27.

Near Carstairs, Alta., around 4 p.m., he says he noticed a driver in a white truck speeding up from behind.

"It was driving so fast. I didn't mind because I was driving in my lane," he told CTV News in an interview on Tuesday, adding he was also following the speed limit.

Instead of simply passing, Massengo-Kilolo says the truck driver pulled in front of him suddenly and hit the brakes.

"It happened so quick – just a second. He was behind me and just suddenly came in front of me," he said.

"When I saw it, I also applied the brake and then tried to move lanes."

Massengo-Kilolo says he did that to avoid hitting the truck, but ended up losing control of his own vehicle in the process.

"The car just shook, I lost control and rolled, I don't know how many times. We ended up in the ditch in the middle of both highways."

Just before that happened though, he says he caught a glimpse of the other driver speeding away.

As a result of the crash, Massengo-Kilolo and his wife, along with two of their sons, were taken by ground ambulance to different hospitals.

The most seriously injured person was Massengo-Kilolo's four-year-old son, who was thrown from the vehicle while it was rolling.

He remembers getting out of the car and walking over to other drivers who had stopped to help.

"When I got closer, I saw my son laying on the ground, bleeding. He could see me, but he was quiet."

Massengo-Kilolo says no one suffered any broken bones and his four-year-old son only suffered some deep cuts on his head. The hospital ran tests, but he says his son turned out to be okay.

The incident completely destroyed his car, but he says he is lucky no one in his family was killed.

He does want to share a message with other drivers following his ordeal.

"When they drive, they should be patient," he said.

"If you want to get wherever you want to get faster, just know that you aren't driving alone. Even when you are carrying passengers, always be aware of others."

Massengo-Kilolo says he is in contact with RCMP in relation to the investigation, which is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident, including the identity of the driver of the white truck, is asked to come forward.

In the meantime, Massengo-Kilolo's sister has started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family with any expenses related to the crash.

(With files from Bill Macfarlane)