You can be my wingman any time: 'Top Gun' geese up for adoption
The Calgary Humane Society is hoping to find homes for two geese named after high-flying characters from the movie Top Gun.
The fowl are named Maverick and Nick Bradshaw – a character better known by his nickname 'Goose.'
In a Friday Facebook post, the humane society said the birds are very intelligent and inquisitive.
"They also have a lot to say, and can be quite loud about it," said the post. "They like to spend a lot of time foraging for food, which mostly consists of grazing grass."
The birds need a home with a fenced field to keep them safe against predators, and a large tub of clean fresh water deep enough to bathe in.
Geese aren't the only feathered friends the humane society has up for adoption, there's also a duck named Daisy available.
Daisy needs plenty of space to wander around and a pond to swim in, said the Calgary Humane Society.
"Ducks aren't legal to own in Calgary and certain other municipalities, so you'll have to check your bylaws," warned the website.
If you're interested in adopting from the Calgary Humane Society you can visit their website for more information.
