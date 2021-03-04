Costco has opened a new store in Ottawa, this time targeting businesses and their employees.

The new Canadian Business Centre on Cyrville Road in Gloucester is the third centre opened by Costco Wholesale across Canada.

Costco says more than 70 per cent of the products in the 123,000-square-foot facility are unique to the business centre and targeted to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes.

The Costco Wholesale Business Centres are open to all Costco members.

The new Gloucester Costco Business Centre offers more than 3,200 high-quality items, targeted at restaurants, convenience/grocery stores and offices. Costco says items for sale include 208-litre drums of olive oil, three-kilogram containers of cream cheese, 10-kilogram jars of peanut butter, four-litre bottles of maple syrup and giant 4.5-kilogram Toblerone chocolate bars.

Other items range from commercial meat slicers and BBQ grills to patio heaters.

Costco's first business centre opened in Scarborough in March 2017. The second business centre is located in Saint-Hubert, Quebec.

“The Costco Business Centre concept is already a resounding success in the Toronto area, and we look forward to offering the same benefits to businesses in the Ottawa/Gatineau region, which we also hope will bring many new consumers to discover the benefits of a Costco membership," said Marc-Andre Bally, vice-president of Business Centres and Ancillary Businesses with Costco Wholesale Canada.

Costco's Canadian head office is located on West Hunt Club Road in Ottawa. The company employs more than 3,000 people in Ottawa, including 140 people at the Business Centre on Cyrville Road.