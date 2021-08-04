You can buy the historic Chez Henri Hotel building in Old Hull for $18 million
The For Sale sign is hanging on the historic Hotel Chez Henri building in Old Hull.
The real estate listing on Centris.ca shows 179 Promenade du Portage is for sale at $18 million, plus taxes. The building is now a commercial property, housing a Boston Pizza and Spa Oceana.
According to the Canadian Museum of History, the first two floors of Chez Henri were built in 1901 as a residence for Dr. Louis Duhamel and his wife.
In October 1928, the house was purchased by internationally renowned chef Henry Burger. Chez Henri opened its doors in 1929.
The Canadian Museum of History says investors sough to establish hotels in Hull, because, with the exception of Quebec, prohibition was in effect across North America. Quebec law required establishments to have at least 20 rooms in order to be granted a liquor licence.
The museum says the interior of the building, including the hotel section, was demolished after it was purchased in 1984 by Denis Cayer and Walter Grego.
The city of Gatineau declared Hotel Chez Henri a historic monument in January 2003.
-
Canada's Lauriane Genest wins bronze medal in women's track cycling keirin eventCanada's Lauriane Genest has won a bronze medal in the women's keirin track cycling event.
-
Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 13 of Tokyo OlympicsCanada added two medals to its collection overnight on day 13, bringing home silver in women's canoe sprint and a bronze in women's cycling.
-
Local parents, students, teachers react to voluntary vaccines for back to classBack to school planning is back on, but the one thing parents don’t have to plan on is getting their children a COVID-19 vaccine if they don’t want to.
-
With less border restrictions, more tourists are arriving and booking campgroundsCampgrounds across Nova Scotia have suddenly gotten pretty busy. If the August long weekend was a litmus test for how the industry has been doing now that things have opened up a bit, it appears that the lull has passed.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Aug. 5, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Thursday, Aug. 5.
-
-
New drawings offer glimpse of proposed event centreCalgarians got a glimpse of the vision for the new event centre Wednesday, when new renderings were released as part of the development application submitted to the city.
-
Edmonton-made vaccine prepares for next phase of clinical trialsA COVID-19 vaccine developed in Edmonton is moving to the next stage of clinical trials.
-
B.C. rejects calls for individualized air quality supports for people with disabilities and those at risk from wildfire smokeThough there is widespread consensus that wildfire smoke has become an annual health issue for thousands of high-risk British Columbians, the provincial government is rejecting calls for individualized air quality measures and defending its one-size-fits-all approach.