You can get a ticket for using cling film in place of your windshield


The driver was stopped in eastern Ontario on Nov. 6, 2023 and charged with operating an unsafe vehicle. Police say plastic wrap is not a suitable replacement for a windshield. (OPP/X)

Ontario Provincial Police want to remind drivers that plastic wrap is not a suitable replacement for a missing windshield.

Grenville OPP stopped a driver Monday afternoon whose vehicle looked more like a bowl of leftovers in the fridge than a proper car.

"If you have ever asked yourself if plastic wrap would make a suitable windshield replacement, the answer is most definitely NO," police said on X.

This isn't just an aesthetic choice. You can get a ticket for it.

In this case, the driver was charged with operating an unsafe vehicle.

