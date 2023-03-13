You can meet Toronto Maple Leafs 'legends' downtown this weekend. Here's how
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Abby O'Brien
Fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs can meet team legends at a public event hosted downtown this weekend.
The event, organized in collaboration with Adidas to celebrate the team's upcoming St. Patrick's Day game, will take place at Stackt Market, located at 28 Bathurst Street, from March 14 to 18 between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.
On Saturday, between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs' alumni Wendel Clark and Nik Antropov will sign autographs.
Fans will also be offered the chance to purchase exclusive Toronto Maple Leafs x Adidas St. Patrick’s Day merchandise.View this post on Instagram
