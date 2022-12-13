You can now book a doctor's visit online in South Georgian Bay
Primary care doctors in South Georgian Bay are now offering their patients the option of online booking, thanks to support from the South Georgian Bay Ontario Health Team (SGB OHT).
This new initiative allows patients to easily book appointments and access health care in the community.
"The pandemic really exposed the need to have digital health options in place," said Dr. James Lane, a family physician with Stayner Medical Centre and Digital Lead for the SGB OHT. "With online booking, residents in South Georgian Bay now have a really easy way to book a doctor's appointment and receive reminders about their appointments."
Many doctors in South Georgian Bay are already using online booking with patients.
If your doctor is not currently offering this option, the SGB OHT encourages you to ask about it the next time you book an appointment.
More information about online booking, including links to doctors who offer it, is available on the SGB OHT website.
For help with booking an online appointment, call 211, a 24/7 bilingual helpline, for assistance.
