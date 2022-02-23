You can now charge your electric vehicle at six OnRoute locations

You can now charge your electric vehicle at six new rapid charging stations across Ontario.

Two of the stations are in eastern Ontario, at the Napanee and Odessa ONRoute locations. The others are in Cambridge South, Cambridge North, West Lorne, and Dutton.

It’s part of a wider plan by the Ontario government announced in December for 69 fast chargers which will eventually be installed in all 23 ONroute locations across the province. Called the Ivy Charging Network, it’s a joint venture between Hydro One and Ontario Power Generation.

At the Napanee ONroute, there are four stations set up for drivers to use. The EV chargers are available on a pay per use bases, costing 30 cents a minute.

Minister of Energy Todd Smith says it hopes to encourage people to buy electric vehicles by making charging more accessible.

“Ontario is building critical infrastructure in convenient and accessible locations like ONroute stops along our highways,” Smith said. “Beginning today, drivers can pull into an ONroute station along our province’s busiest highway to grab a coffee or a meal while charging their car, making it easier to explore Ontario or visit family and friends”

ONroute operates 23 service centres along highways 401 and 400.

The province says fast chargers will be at 17 ONroute locations along Highway 401 and 400 by next summer.

Three additional sites at King City, Barrie and Innisfil will open later in 2022.

More chargers at Maple, Ingersoll and Newcastle are planned in the coming years.