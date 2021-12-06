You can now have a beer with your taquitos at this north Edmonton 7-Eleven
At a 7-Eleven in north Edmonton, you can get taquitos, a slurpee, and now...liquor.
The location at 14110 127 Street is the first 7-Eleven in Canada to serve alcohol in its dining room, and also sell it to go.
This year, Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC) relaxed its rules partly to allow convenience stores to sell alcohol.
In a statement, AGLC explained the licence allows 7-Eleven to have an in-store restaurant in a designated area where liquor is permitted.
But some customers are confused by the decision.
"I can see the purchasing part of it being pretty popular, but I don't really know how many people want to set up shop inside a 7-Eleven," a customer told CTV News.
Another said: "It's a small space. What if people get drunk and cause chaos?"
7-Eleven told CTV News this north Edmonton location is the first in Canada to have alcohol, but ALGC said there are other convenience stores in Alberta that serve liquor.
All employees at this store have ProServe training, 7-Eleven said.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski
-
Ontario reports 928 new cases of COVID-19 as positivity rate climbsHealth officials in Ontario are reporting 928 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the province's positivity rate for the disease reaches a level unseen in months.
-
New report shows femicide on the rise in OntarioThe Ontario Association of Interval and Transition Housing is out with its annual report on femicide and has found it's on the rise in Ontario. There were five cases in the northeast.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta todayAlberta's number of Omicron COVID-19 cases grew to 11 on Monday, and pandemic deaths to 3,263.
-
Multi-vehicle crash causes road closures on Manitoba highwayA multi-vehicle crash has forced road closures on Manitoba’s Highway 1 on Tuesday morning.
-
COVID-19 update: B.C. health officials to share latest information on the coronavirusB.C. public health officials are scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the province at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
-
Four new deaths, 51 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths over three days.
-
City of Regina set to 'light the lights'The 20th annual City of Regina Light the Lights celebration is set to go Tuesday at City Hall from 6 to 8 p.m.
-
COVID-19 case temporarily closes Prince Edward Island courthouseCourt operations in Charlottetown are on hold today after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
-
B.C. storms: Crews still working to restore power to some impacted by November's atmospheric riversBC Hydro says its crews restored service to more than 80 customers in the Interior over the weekend who were impacted by a severe storm on Nov. 14 and 15.