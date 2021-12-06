You can now have a beer with your taquitos at this north Edmonton 7-Eleven

At a 7-Eleven in north Edmonton, you can get taquitos, a slurpee, and now...liquor.

The location at 14110 127 Street is the first 7-Eleven in Canada to serve alcohol in its dining room, and also sell it to go.

This year, Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC) relaxed its rules partly to allow convenience stores to sell alcohol.

In a statement, AGLC explained the licence allows 7-Eleven to have an in-store restaurant in a designated area where liquor is permitted.

But some customers are confused by the decision.

"I can see the purchasing part of it being pretty popular, but I don't really know how many people want to set up shop inside a 7-Eleven," a customer told CTV News.

Another said: "It's a small space. What if people get drunk and cause chaos?"

7-Eleven told CTV News this north Edmonton location is the first in Canada to have alcohol, but ALGC said there are other convenience stores in Alberta that serve liquor.

All employees at this store have ProServe training, 7-Eleven said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski