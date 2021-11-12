You can now order Taylor Swift's favourite Starbucks drink
Starbucks lovers can now order Taylor Swift's favourite drink. Customers who ask for 'Taylor's Latte' or 'Taylor's Version' will receive a grande caramel nonfat latte.
Ottawa firefighters collecting toy, cash donations to support Toy MountainAs organizers finalize plans for a Santa Claus parade in Ottawa this holiday season, you are invited to drop off new unwrapped toys at fire stations.
Youth reportedly assaulted in Dorchester, Ont.Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a young person in Dorchester was allegedly assaulted on their way to school Wednesday morning.
RCMP find body in Lennox Island, P.E.I., while conducting search with helicopterPrince Edward Island RCMP has discovered a body in Lennox Island early Friday afternoon.
'Sense of urgency': Shelters looking for more space to house those facing homelessnessThe House of Friendship's lease at a Guelph hotel is coming to an end, and the organization now says it has a temporary plan for shelter users.
Alberta Education dumps document that applauded Nazis for strong economyAlberta's education minister ordered the removal of a government publication Friday that suggested teaching the "positive and negative behaviours and attitudes" of Nazi Germany.
ZZ Top, Cheap Trick to play Victoria in April after COVID-19 cancellationTexas rockers ZZ Top are coming to Victoria's Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, along with special guests Cheap Trick.
Bedford, N.S. man arrested for impaired driving, flight from police and dangerous drivingA 37-year-old man from Bedford, N.S., is facing several charges after police spotted a truck driving erratically early Friday morning.
Secondary teachers reach tentative deal with WECDSBThe Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has reached a new tentative labour agreement with its secondary teachers.
Windsor Regional Hospital adjusts visitor restrictionsWindsor Regional Hospital is adjusting its visitor policy at the Met Campus, Ouellette Campus and the Regional Cancer Centre.