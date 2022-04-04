You can now request a fire permit online in Alberta
The province has created an online portal to make applying for a fire permit easier.
The change only applies to permit requests for people who live or plan to recreate within the Forest Protection Area.
Permits are required for any burning activities other than campfires. To request a free permit online, a MyAlberta Digital ID or MyAlberta Digital ID for Business is required.
"Fire permits help ensure that when smoke or fire is reported, wildfire officials can determine whether this is a wildfire or a permitted burn," the province said in a statement.
Permits are unique and outline requirements that must be met to have a valid fire, including location, if any suppression tools are required, wind speed, time, and date.
Should weather conditions change or fire restrictions be brought in, the province can cancel permits.
The province says fire permits can still be requested over the phone when calling a local forest area office.
Anyone found conducting a burn without a valid permit or violating permit conditions can be fined up $600.
-
Yorkton men taking over cancer fundraiser to honour their former mentorTwo Yorkton men are taking over a birdhouse-based fundraising initiative for Brayden Ottenbreit's Close Cuts for Cancer, as a way to honour their former mentor.
-
Scott Gillingham resigns from EPC, signaling potential mayoral runIt appears a key member of Mayor Brian Bowman’s inner-circle may be setting himself up for a mayoral run this fall.
-
Sault Ste. Marie man travels to Rome to meet the PopeA Sault Ste. Marie man is back home after spending last week in Rome as a part of an Indigenous delegation from Canada that met with the Pope.
-
Several Manitoulin properties now protected by conservancy groupThe Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy has set aside seven properties its been able to acquire in the last week, four of them are on Manitoulin Island.
-
Failed Saskatoon real estate company was using 'new money to pay old money': lawyerA Saskatoon lawyer representing people affected by a Saskatoon real estate firm's shutdown said he 'immediately became concerned' after he took a peek under the hood of the company.
-
Man arrested after Victoria father assaulted while walking with familyVictoria police say a man was arrested on Saturday evening after he allegedly attacked another man who was walking with his family in the Rockland area.
-
Study finds link between high density of fracking and adverse birth outcomesScientists at the University of Calgary have found a link between high density of fracking operationsin the oil and gas industry and adverse birth outcomes.
-
9 cruise ships due to arrive in Victoria currently have COVID-19 cases on board: CDCNine of the 11 cruise ships due to arrive in Victoria this month currently have confirmed COVID-19 cases on board, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
-
Hospital lead for Waterloo Region's COVID-19 response resignsLee Fairclough is switching careers. She's resigned as both the hospital lead for Waterloo Region's COVID-19 response and president of St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener.