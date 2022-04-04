You can now request a fire permit online in Alberta

The province has created an online portal to make applying for a fire permit easier.

The change only applies to permit requests for people who live or plan to recreate within the Forest Protection Area.

Permits are required for any burning activities other than campfires. To request a free permit online, a MyAlberta Digital ID or MyAlberta Digital ID for Business is required.

"Fire permits help ensure that when smoke or fire is reported, wildfire officials can determine whether this is a wildfire or a permitted burn," the province said in a statement.

Permits are unique and outline requirements that must be met to have a valid fire, including location, if any suppression tools are required, wind speed, time, and date.

Should weather conditions change or fire restrictions be brought in, the province can cancel permits.

The province says fire permits can still be requested over the phone when calling a local forest area office.

Anyone found conducting a burn without a valid permit or violating permit conditions can be fined up $600.