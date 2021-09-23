You can print your proof of vaccination for free at any Toronto Public Library

Toronto Public Library is making it easy for residents to access and print their proof of vaccination for free.

As of Sept. 22, Ontario residents are required to be fully vaccinated and show proof of their status to enter a number of non-essential businesses and settings.

Proof of vaccination status can be downloaded in the form of a PDF from Ontario’s provincial vaccine booking portal.

For those who do not have access to a digital device or a printer, Toronto Public Library (TPL) is offering free printing of vaccination receipts at all locations across the city.

“People can also use computers and free wifi at library branches to access and download their documentation, or submit a print request from anywhere using TPL’s Print anywhere – Mobile Printing [app],” a release from TPL issued this week says.

If you’re at a TPL location and are looking to print your vaccination receipt, all you need to do is communicate your intention with staff, so that they can waive the printing fee, download your vaccine receipts to the library computer using the provincial booking portal and print your receipts.

This service does not require a library card, says TPL.

“We know not everyone has access to a printer, computer and wifi so we’re offering free printing for vaccine documentation and reminding everyone that wifi and computers are available at any open library branch,” Vickery Bowles, TPL City Librarian, said.

“By offering these options, we hope as many people as possible will be prepared once the Province begins to require proof of vaccination to access certain businesses and settings.”

TPL is highlighting that it will not retain any information downloaded or printed at the library.

“All saved TPL information is deleted from TPL computers once a customer logs off, and records are purged from the print server and printer once a printing job has been completed,” the release says.

Wednesday, the first day the mandate was in effect, saw more than 600,000 vaccine receipts downloaded from the Ontario government’s website.