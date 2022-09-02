You can relive the TV shows of your childhood in Ottawa

From Mr. Dressup to Paw Patrol, the Canadian Museum of History is launching a new exhibit featuring the television programs of our childhoods.

It’s like stepping back in time to the golden age of television.

Puppeteer Nina Keogh was part of that TV history working on kids’ shows like The Friendly Giant and Polka Dot Door.

“I was the very first host on the Polka Dot Door in 1971,” says Keogh. “And yes. I did have to wear the Polkaroo suit.”

Keogh also worked on Mr. Dressup.

“We were working under the counter when Mr. Dressup would be standing at the counter,” says Keogh. “And the puppeteers were down below and we were on little rolling stools with back supports. And we also had monitors under there so we can see what the camera is seeing.”

Any for anyone who remembers the show Today’s Special, Keogh was part of that too.

“Muffy the Mouse and Sam Crenshaw The Night Watchman.” Says Keogh.

Another popular program in the 80’s was Marie-Soleil, who was played by Suzanne Pinel.

“Furgus was created with the fur coat from my aunt. She had given me a fur coat,” says Pinel. “I feel it was such a privilege to be able to be do the TV series Marie-Soleil, with all the wonderful people at CJOH. It brings back all the memories of how much fun we had doing it.”

Also included at the exhibit are rare puppets from a number of kids’ shows.

“You’ll also see the programs you’ll like the most,” says Olivier Cote, exhibit curator. “Like Friendly Giant, Mr. Dressup, Polka Dot Door, Littlest Hobo, Romper Room. They’re all in the exhibit.”

“It gives people a reason to come now,” says Jantine Van Kregten from Ottawa Tourism. “It’s great for generations of people, it’s not just for kids. It’s for older folks and middle-aged folks as well.”

About 100 made in Canada TV kids’ shows are on display here to trigger your childhood memories

“For the adults going around it brings us so many memories, it’s just amazing,” says Pinel. “It’s really history, which is what the museum can recreate so well.”

The Television of our Childhoods exhibit opens on Friday and will remain open for the next year.