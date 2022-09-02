You can see a movie on the big screen in Saskatoon for $3.00

In celebration of the first-ever National Cinema Day, you can see a move for just $3.00 in Saskatoon on Saturday.

Theatres from across the country are helping to mark the occasion by offering a big-screen experience at a steep discount, including three in Saskatoon

The downtown Cineplex location on Second Avenue South will allow movie fans to mark the day by taking in any movie for just three dollars.

So will the Cineplex location at Centre Mall on Eighth Street East.

The city's Landmark Cinemas located on Gibson Bend is participating as well.

All movies at the theatres will cost three bucks, regardless of showtime or format, the theatre chains say.

National Cinema Days is the creation of the Movie Theatre Association of Canada (MTAC) and the Cinema Foundation.