'You can see the hope': Hundreds of kids choose free bikes at Forest Lawn Community Centre
It was a great day for a bike ride, and hundreds of Calgary kids went for one with a new set of wheels on Saturday.
Families lined up outside the Forest Lawn Community Centre before the doors opened Saturday, then got to go inside and choose whichever bike they wanted.
There were 250 free bikes to choose from.
They were donated so that vulnerable and at-risk young people who don't have bikes could enjoy the outdoor activity.
A group of volunteers repaired them before the kids came to pick them up.
"When they come in," said organizer Gar Gar, "and see this fantasyland full of bikes and they have the opportunity to choose their own, you can see the glimpse and see the smile. You can see the hope.
"That’s' the moment," he added, "We know that all the hard work paid off."
This is the sixth bike giveaway this year, hosted by the YYC Kids Ride program.
It started during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has now helped more than 3,800 at-risk kids have their own bicycles.
