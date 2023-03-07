You can soon fly from Ottawa to Vegas for $109 round-trip

Getting to Las Vegas for a weekend from Ottawa is about to get a lot easier…and cheaper.

Flair Airlines is launching a direct Ottawa-Vegas flight starting in October, the low-cost carrier announced Tuesday.

The flights will run twice-weekly on Mondays and Fridays starting Oct. 13. Round-trip fares will be as low as $109, the airline's website shows.

It's another new direct flight to the U.S. from Ottawa's airport, which saw all international flights to Ottawa ceased during the pandemic. Federal rules meant international flights were restricted to four Canadian airports: Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

Direct flights to some U.S. and Caribbean destinations have since returned. And Air France announced last month it would begin Paris-Ottawa direct flights in June five days a week, the first transatlantic flight to return.

The Ottawa-Vegas flight is one of a handful of additional routes that Flair announced on Tuesday. The Edmonton-based airline is also launching new flights from Calgary to Las Vegas and Phoenix, and direct routes to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico from Toronto and Waterloo, Ont.