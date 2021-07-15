'You can't be out here defending residential schools': Opposition leader calls out Manitoba's new Indigenous relations minister
It was a tense start for Manitoba's new Indigenous reconciliation and northern relations minister, who was called out publicly by the province's opposition leader over comments he made about residential schools.
-
Kirkland Lake OPP raid three residences, seize drugs and weaponsA 30-year-old resident of Kirkland Lake is in police custody after the Ontario Provincial Police executed search warrants at three residences Wednesday.
-
SaskPower expecting extreme heat to drive record demand for powerAs Saskatchewan braces for another round of extreme heat, the province’s power provider is encouraging residents to reduce their consumption.
-
Hot, dry weather causing poor crop conditions throughout Sask.Prolonged hot and dry conditions have resulted in short, thin and rapidly advancing crops in many regions in Saskatchewan.
-
-
Youngest child injured in fire pit incident near Port Burwell, Ont. has diedA one-year-old girl injured in a fire pit incident near Port Burwell, Ont. on Monday has died, a relative has confirmed.
-
Jurassic jive: Dino-clad concert crashers caught on cameraAt first it seemed like any other of Stephanie’s lawn concerts. Until it suddenly wasn’t.
-
Results of Goderich, Ont. train derailment investigation releasedAn investigation into a train derailment in Goderich has concluded that an accidental release of the train's air brakes was to blame.
-
Police identify woman killed in basement apartment in Toronto's west endPolice have released the identity of Toronto’s latest homicide victim.
-
Preliminary plans for passenger train service connecting Banff with Calgary airport remain on trackA proposed rail service for transporting passengers between Banff National Park and Calgary International Airport, with several stops in between, is one step closer to coming to fruition.