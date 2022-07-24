You can't have a rainbow without a little rain: Pride parade is set to go in London, Ont.

According the Pride London Festival's Facebook page, the parade is still on.

"The parade is still happening - unless you see severe lighting, massive thunderstorms or extremely high winds we are moving ahead," states a post on their Facebook page.

The parade is set to begin at noon on Sunday, starting at the Western Fair and predicts ending around 4pm.

If you plan to attend, bring an umbrella just in case, and make sure to say hi to our CTV, Virgin Radio, Pure Country, and Bell teams taking part in the parade.

For the parade route, visit their website.