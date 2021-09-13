You could be the next owner of an Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup ring up for auction
A unique piece of Edmonton Oilers’ history is up for auction this month.
Former team owner Peter Pocklington’s 1985 Oilers Stanley Cup Championship ring is up for bid as part of the Lelands 2021 Late Summer Classic auction until Sept. 25.
The ring commemorated the Oilers’ second Stanley Cup win in franchise history.
Weighing around 32 grams, the ring is 14 karats yellow gold with a 2.13-carat total weight diamond surrounded by smaller stones. The central diamond was assessed in 2019 as being worth more than $15,000 alone.
The starting bid for the ring was $5,000. As of publication, eight bids had been placed, with the current asking price listed as more than $9,500.
In 2008, the ring was sold at auction for the first time, fetching $61,174. Pocklington placed a collection of 29 items for sale, including the 1985 ring and four others.
Lelands confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that the ring had been held in a private collection for over a decade.
The person who places the winning bid will receive a certificate of authenticity and appraisal report.
With files from The Canadian Press
