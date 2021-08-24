'You could kill an innocent person': More stop signs go missing near Tillsonburg, Ont.

Norfolk County residents, just southeast of Tillsonburg, Ont. are bewildered by the ongoing thefts of stop signs.

Ontario Provincial Police report the latest incident occurred Saturday morning near Mabee’s Corners where signs went missing at the intersection of Mabee Sideroad and Concession Road 1 S.

George Friesen has lived near both paved roads for two decades.

Friesen has noticed more than one sign missing, leaving him to wonder if a recent close call his son had is related.

“I’ve been noticing some signs missing and being taken off the pole. I’ve seen it, it was all fresh. And I think the township would not do that.”

Friesen says the potential outcome of someone taking the signs is terrifying, given most passing through are unfamiliar with the intersection.

“You live here, you know you need to stop there. But for anybody that doesn’t live here, it could have been bad.”

But in Norfolk County, missing stop signs are a trend in 2021.

Devin Hunter, director of roads with Norfolk County, reports they've seen roughly five sign thefts in the last two weeks in the area, mainly stops signs, but also some stop ahead signs.

In an email statement, Hunter added that the cost to replace a sign, including purchase and installation, is roughly $100-$150, more if it occurs after hours and overtime is required. A mssing sign is treated as urgent and usually done within an hour during regular business hours.

In March, CTV News London featured a roadway northeast of Delhi (Burford-Delhi Townline) where several road signs, including stop signs were taken. Police suspected it was a prank or somebody trying to resell the signs.

At the time, OPP Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk gave a statement he backs today.

“Do you really need to live with your conscience for the rest of your life knowing that stop sign you stole from an intersection has led to somebody being killed or injured?”

And for Friesen, that someone could be someone he knows.

“You could kill an innocent person and take an innocent life. You could take somebody’s wife away. For anybody that’s doing that, I’d strongly suggest you stop. Please just stop.”

Anyone with information on the missing signs is asked to call Norfolk County OPP.