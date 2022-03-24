'You'd like to see a timeline': No progress update for Yorkton Regional Hospital build in 2022-23 budget

Plans for a new Yorkton Regional Hospital continue to be delayed after the 2022-23 Sask. budget left out any update on the promise of a new build, news that comes as a disappointment to area politicians.

Ross Fisher, executive director of the Health Foundation of East Central Saskatchewan, said the government came to them in 2011 and asked to do a feasibility study about a new hospital in Yorkton which soon got put on hold.

“I think for some people who have a long memory, it’s frustrating because it’s a long time ago since the government first initiated this,” Fisher explained.

Fisher said fundraising efforts have been ongoing in the area for quite some time, tied to both the original feasibility study and to show the province that Yorkton is serious about building a new hospital.

Yorkton Mayor Mitch Hippsley was at the legislature for the budget announcement Wednesday. He said he was waiting for an update on the new hospital, but was left without a roadmap.

“It leaves you with that impression that it’s never going to happen,” he said.

Despite the long journey towards building the new hospital, Hippsley said he spoke with a minister who assured him that Yorkton will be receiving the hospital.

“I do believe we are, I haven’t doubted that,” he said following the announcement. “It’s just, you’d like to see a timeline.”

So, where does this leave Yorkton’s new hospital?

Yorkton MLA Greg Ottenbreit summed it up.

“It's not a matter of if, it's when. The when can be difficult based on finances and other projects and how long they take,” he said.

Ottenbreit said the project was behind other integral builds, like the Sask Hospital North Battleford and the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.

Prince Albert and Weyburn’s new builds also — based on proximity and age — were prioritized over Yorkton, Ottenbreit said.

“Which brings Yorkton into the queue now, to start on those specific planning on what's needed in the facility when it comes to services ... Where it is now, is going through the process of deciding and planning on what's going to be needed in that facility, and then shortly after that is, where is it going to be located,” he said.

The building process for Yorkton’s current hospital began in 1959 and was opened in April of 1962.