'You do need this': Music Wellness program at Kerby Centre helps older adults connect

A music class at Calgary's Kerby Centre is helping a handful of older adults find their voice.

The Music Wellness program has been designed to foster the exploration of memory and emotion, but also to create community,

"Our aim is to make sure that, with our older adults, that their mental well being is being taken care of," said Lola Fariyibi, the centre's wellness coordinator. "And also that they have that connection that they missed during COVID."

The program is one of 15 offered at the facility.

Fariyibi says 750 members have signed up for one or more of them since they started.

"What I've heard from people is really amazing," she said. "It's made it very encouraging, and most of the time people say this is my lifeline, and sometimes they say (they've) made community and friends here that (they've) never made before."

The music program runs Thursday mornings and is hosted by accredited music therapist Kaitlyn Southgate. She says sometimes attendees are anxious about what lays ahead.

"They don't necessarily know anyone else in the room, they're nervous that they're going to have to sing or play an instrument," Southgate said.

"My goal is have them realize that they can enjoy themselves, they don't have to sing if they don't want to, they're welcome. Just relax and have an hour-and-a-half of community and connection with other people."

Southgate works with people of all ages and enjoys watching them lose themselves in the music.

"It's just such a connection for people, no matter where you are," she said. "Whether you're at church, whether you're at a party, a concert, it just brings people together and lets you let go and relax."

Thursday marked Polly Colpitts' first class. She said she didn't know what to expect.

"I usually don't sing out in public so this was a good environment to do that, felt like a safe environment," Colpitts said. "You don't have to be a professional singer so that was nice and there was a lot of familiar songs so that was helpful as well."

Colpitts says music is important in her life and helps her in many ways.

"I think it's very therapeutic and I think it is for a lot of people," she said. "It's something that can carry you through a lot of different events in life."

Christine Archibald is in her 90s and plays a number of instruments. She says music helps her mind settle and she enjoys being around others rather than spending all her time at home.

"I just love Kerby Centre, I just love this place," she said. "I just love the way they deal with seniors because as seniors you do need this (kind of activity), instead of sitting home and watching TV, it's very good."

Fariyibi says for many members from outside of Calgary and Alberta, that coming to Kerby is a way for them to make friends and be part of the community.

"It helps you to connect with your past and also to connect with your future," she said. "And to connect with each other because it's a language that cuts across culture, it cuts across race, it cost cuts across many things so that barrier is broken by music."

The Music Wellness program is $10 per drop-in for Kerby Centre members and $25 per drop-in for non-members.