'You do what you can to survive': Inflation prompting calls to increase disability benefits in Sask.

Saskatchewan man Ian Morrison has attention deficit disorder (ADD), obsessive-compulsive disorder and depression.

Morrison has been on the Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability (SAID) program for about a decade, and while he said finances have always been tight, inflation has made things worse over the last year.

"Money that used to last a week now lasts half that time," Morrison said. "The inflation of the cost of groceries and gas and everything has just made the money that we get not last as long as it should."

Disability advocates said what Morrison is describing is a growing problem.

The Disability Income Support Coalition said SAID benefits have not increased in nearly six years, and inflation is putting a squeeze on recipients.

They are calling on the province to index SAID benefits to the cost of living.

"Seniors, OAS (old-age security), CPP (Canadian Pension Plan), almost everything is indexed except for this very low amount that people with significant enduring disabilities are expected to live on with no increases" said Dave Nelson with the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The cost of food and gasoline increased the cost of living in September, lifting the annual pace of inflation to a near 20-year high.

But, despite the jump in inflation, the Minister of Social services Lori Carr said there has been an increase in earned income exemptions for benefits recipients. Carr pointed to a report saying Saskatchewan’s disability benefits are only second to Alberta.

"We are the second-highest right across Canada for benefits of this nature. And we do work with the clients one-on-one, and if they have special needs, we do have avenues that can help support them" Carr said.

She added the ministry is always re-evaluating its programs.

But Morrison said although he's grateful for SAID benefits, the status quo isn't enough.

"You do what you can to survive, but it definitely needs room for improvement."