'You don't think it's going to happen': Northeast Calgary shooting under investigation

An investigation is underway into a shooting that rocked a quiet neighbourhood in northeast Calgary.

Officers were called to the area of Cornerstone Avenue between Cornerstone Street and 60 Street N.E. at 3:30 a.m.

Police say they received reports of between five and 10 shots being fired in the community.

It's believed to have been a shootout between two vehicles, police told CTV News.

"Investigators believe that there was gunfire exchanged between a dark-coloured four-door sedan and a brown-coloured SUV," police said in a statement. "A pedestrian was seen fleeing the scene and their involvement is unknown at this time."

No one was injured in the exchange and police have confirmed no homes were struck by gunfire.

'THIS IS HORRIFYING'

Witnesses CTV News spoke with say they heard gunshots on Friday morning.

"I'm shocked," said Nabila Tatri, who lives in the area. "I didn't know it was behind our house."

She says she didn't think anything about it at first and went back to sleep, but was surprised when she got up later.

"I came down the stairs and I saw the (police) cars," she said.

The area she lives in is a quiet area and this is the first time she's ever experienced something like this.

"We didn't notice anything. It's all quiet."

Therry Aime, who also lives in Cornerstone, says the idea of a shooting in his neighbourhood is unusual.

"You don't think a nice neighbourhood like this that anything like that is going to happen," he said. "This is horrifying. This is a great neighbourhood but there are just a couple of bad actors."

Aime says he heard a variety of gunshots from at least two firearms as well as multiple vehicles speeding down the streets.

"I've lived in different places around the world, big cities, New York, Fort Lauderdale, I've seen that, but you don't think it's going to happen in a suburban area like here in Calgary."

Police have not released any information on any suspects and no one has shown up at any hospital with gunshot wounds.

They have confirmed to CTV News that a dark-coloured Ford Edge SUV was towed away for examination as part of the investigation.

The attack is believed to be targeted and investigators are looking for further information, including any security video from the area.