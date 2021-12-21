'You Etch It, We Catch It': Leduc RCMP launches program to curb catalytic converter theft

Leduc RCMP and the City of Leduc have launched a program to try and stop the theft of catalytic converters.

“You Etch It, We Catch It” will see partner businesses offer to etch a Vehicle Identification Number into catalytic converters free of charge.

“The VIN serves as an identifier that will assist police in confirming the stolen part and returning the property to the rightful owner,” said Insp. Jeff McBeth.

According to the RCMP, catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise over the past few years. In 2019, there were 29 reports of catalytic converter thefts in Leduc.That number jumped to 106 in 2020, and this year there have been 150 reports of the thefts.

The RCMP added that catalytic converter thefts are happening all over the province, and it’s nearly impossible to prosecute the crime, or identify the converters.

“Officers have on occasion caught suspects with catalytic converters in their possession, however they’ve been unable to prove that they were stolen,” McBeth said. “This also means we are unable to return them to their rightful owners, due to the lack of identifying information.”

Catalytic converters can be removed from a vehicle in seconds, and sold for the metals inside, like platinum and palladium.

“It’s easy money,” McBeth said. “It’s very quick to do. It’s such a quick crime, and then you can flee the area before anybody really knows what’s happening.”

“It’s just another way criminals are developing, but we too have to step up our game in policing, and continue to get one step ahead of them.”

Participating businesses include Fountain Tire, Kal Tire, Canadian Tire, DK Ford, Leduc Chrysler, Jeep Dodge, Leduc Hyundai, LA Nissan, and Schwab Chevrolet Buick GMC. The businesses have been provided etching tools by the City of Leduc and will offer the service for free.

Leduc city council is also working toward creating a bylaw that would make it illegal to be in possession of a catalytic converter without proof of ownership. The RCMP said this would help hold criminals accountable for the thefts, even if they do manage to grind off the VIN etching.