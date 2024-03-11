'You give back': Canstruction event returns to Waterloo to raise funds for local food bank

A week long charity event in Waterloo is bringing out creativity and compassion.

“We have over 24,000 cans on display here at Conestoga Mall,” said Food Bank of Waterloo Region CEO, Kim Wilhelm. “These teams have been working diligently since the fall, planning their structures.”

14 teams from across the region gathered Friday at Conestoga Mall to showcase their skills by constructing structures using nothing but unopened food donations.

“Canstruction Waterloo Region has been happening since 2008 and has raised over 1.8 million meals for those who are experiencing hunger,” Wilhelm told CTV News.

As part of an internationally recognized hunger relief charity, Canstruction Waterloo Region raises food and funds for the food bank.

“I grew up believing if you live in a community, you give back, and I’ve done this now for eight years,” said food bank volunteer, Amanda Stanzel. “To know that all this food then comes back to help the community is huge, it's really huge.”

With creations ranging from iconic landmarks to whimsical characters, each team brought their own unique vision to life. But the real beauty lies in the fact that all donations used in these structures will eventually be given to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region,

“They were all working together so hard to make sure that they could build these structurally safe structures, but also just the incredible talent that they all bring to bring them to life,” Wilhelm added.

The structures will be displayed until March 17. Passersby can vote for their favourite structure and the team with the highest number of votes will be given a prize.

The event comes as the food bank continues to see an increase in the number of people requiring help.

“Over 58,000 people right here in Waterloo Region are food insecure,” Wilhelm explained. “One in ten households are food insecure. We are seeing right here in Waterloo Region, but also across the country, the highest need in almost 40 years of food banking.”

Wilhelm says Canstruction will continue to be a long standing event to help build community spirit.

“We hope that at the end of the week, we'll be able to raise over 100,000 meals for those in Waterloo Region who are struggling to put food on the table.”