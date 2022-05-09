'You have taken everything away': Mother of homicide victim wants answers about son's death

The mother of a man who died after being found critically injured on the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge in Winnipeg is speaking out, calling for whoever was involved in her son's death to turn themselves in.

Richard Dominic Anthony Contois, 31, was found injured on the bridge on Friday, May 6, around 10:30 p.m. and later died in hospital.

Police said they are investigating his death as a homicide.

His mother, Crystal Contois, said their family will never be the same with him gone.

"I can't come to terms that I will never see my son again, or hear his voice again," said Crystal. "There are no words that I can say that can bring my son back, but if you know something, please come forward."

She said whoever did this has ripped a father away from his kids.

"(His kids) are never going to have their dad there for their first dance, their wedding. You have taken everything away from my grandson and granddaughter."

She said she knows there is someone out there who has information about what happened that night.

If anyone does have anything to share, they are asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.