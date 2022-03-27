‘You have to get involved’: concert held to raise money for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

Over 100 people came together in the small community of Tottenham on Sunday to support humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

Crowds of people wearing blue and yellow filled the town's Legion for an afternoon concert and a meal as the war continues overseas.

"The thought came to mind that they need help," said Sean Bourke, an concert organizer.

Bourke came up with the idea to hold a benefit concert to raise money for a local Ukrainian support group.

In recent weeks, he connected with Ukraine Medical Support (UAMS), an area group sending medical supplies to the Ukrainian hospitals in need.

"So far, we have shopped 250 skids of medical supplies," said the founder of UAMS Slava Lukan.

Lukan and his team of volunteers have been collecting donations in central and southern Ontario for nearly a month now.

Anna Kostenko is one of his volunteers.

The 19-year-old international student from Kyiv has watched her home country be attacked thousands of kilometres away.

Kostenko says her family has not left the war-torn country, and she worries their safety is in jeopardy.

"It's hard to understand that all your family is there," said Kostenko.

"My mother just gave birth seven months ago, and sometimes I

remember she is hiding in the bomb shelter with my newborn sister."

Kostenko felt compelled to help in any way she could get in Canada. The student says she found UAMS on social media and immediately began working for the non-profit.

The organization has attracted Ukrainians from across the central and southern regions of the province.

Yevhen Vorotylko immigrated to Canada with his family a decade ago, and when Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, he too felt a need to contribute to humanitarian aid.

"If you're hating, it's not doing anything; you have to get involved," said Vorotylko.

The 22-year-old has dedicated his time over the past few weeks to raising awareness and funds for medical support in Ukraine. A cause that hits close to home.

"I lost five of my friends a few days ago in a rocket attack," said Vorotylko.

He says they were killed in battle in western Ukraine.

On Sunday, several Ukrainian families shared their stories with CTV News about the challenges their relatives face in Ukraine and their gratefulness for the ongoing support from Canadians.

Anastasiya Bilotserkivska, who helped organize the benefit concert, says she often tears up seeing the support of Ukraine across the province. Whether it's a Ukrainian flag blowing in the wind, someone wearing blue and yellow, or dozens of people coming to Tottenham to support her cause, she says anything to raise awareness is appreciated.

"It's an amazing turnout, and we had no idea, and right now, we think we didn't bring enough food," said Bilotserkivska laughing as music played in the background.

UAMS says all proceeds from Sunday's benefit concert will go towards buying more medical supplies.

Another shipment of supplies is expected to be sent to Ukraine on Thursday.