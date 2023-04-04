'You have to keep telling the story': Schools hold Green Shirt Day events

Green Shirt Day may be April 7, but schools across the province and around the country will hold events throughout the week.

On April 6, 2018, the Humboldt Broncos' bus was involved in a crash while the team was on its way to a playoff game.

Sixteen of 29 passengers on board died.

It was a day later, on April 7, that Logan Boulet passed away as a result of his injuries, but his organs were then used to save the lives of six other people.

The story led to nearly 150,000 Canadians registering as organ donors, commonly referred to as the Logan Boulet effect.

The Green Shirt Day assembly at Dr. Gerald B. Probe Elementary School has special importance.

Logan's mother, Bernadine, is a teacher at the school.

Bernadine was proud to see students participate in the assembly and speak in front of more than 100 students and staff.

"Just super proud of how they could come out in front of everybody. We kept saying there's going to be a lot of people here, there's going to be a lot of people here," she said.

Logan's father, Toby, was also at the assembly and was grateful for the school's support in putting it together.

"The school community at Probe is amazing and the fact that they work hard with Bernadine to get the assembly to happen. It's a touching subject with a lot of families' organ donation," he said.

The event told the story of the Broncos bus crash, Logan's decision to become an organ donor shortly before his 21st birthday, what organs are commonly donated and what it means to be an organ donor.

"What we want to happen from this is for kids to go home, talk to their parents and just have a conversation. Not necessarily making that decision to be a donor but just a conversation. It's what the whole purpose of our assembly is," Bernadine said.

The event was for students in the grades 1 and 2, many of whom would have no memory of the Broncos bus crash.

That's why events like these are important to the Boulets, to pass on the legacy of Logan and the entire Broncos team.

"You have to keep telling the story and there has to be a hook somewhere along the line. Well, the hook is there's 200-some people who die every year waiting for transplants," Toby said.

The Logan Boulet effect may already be having an impact at Dr. Gerald B. Probe Elementary School.

Several students have already said they want to follow in Logan's footsteps.

"It's interesting how many students come up to me afterwards and say, 'I'm going to be an organ donor when I grow up. I want to be that. I want to be like Logan.' So, that's really important," Bernadine said.

News and events about Green Shirt Day are featured online.