You know you're drunk when...

(Source: OPP_CR/Twitter)

A peculiar situation in Elgin County helped police nab an alleged impaired driver.

Just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 16, officers say they were approached by the driver at a Heritage Line address to “have a photo taken with a police vehicle.”

An 18-year-old man from Bayham, Ont. is facing charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

