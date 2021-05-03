'You made a bad, bad decision': Man guilty of killing Saskatoon father sentenced to 7 years in prison

A man guilty of shooting a Saskatoon father has been sentenced seven years in prison.

Destin Mosquito was one of four men charged with manslaughter in the death of Kevin Nataucappo, 31.

The Saskatoon father was shot during a home invasion he was part of on Sept. 21, 2019.

Police found Nataucappo at a home on Howell Avenue. He died from a gunshot wound in hospital.

Court heard Mosquito was the one who brought the gun to the home, but the shooting was accidental.

The defence pushed for a five-to-six year sentence. Defence lawyer Brad Mitchell said the shooting was “entirely accidental” and Mosquito is “extremely remorseful.”

The Crown sought a nine-year sentence. Crown prosecutor Mel Kujawa said while the shooting was accidental, he was the one who fired the gun.

Justice Gerald Albright said seven years, plus a lifetime ban of possessing a gun, is an “appropriate” sentence.

“You made a bad, bad decision when you brought that gun to that house,” he told Mosquito before giving his decision.

The judge took into account Mosquito’s difficult upbringing and contracting COVID-19 twice while in custody as mitigating factors.

Albright said he “accepts without reservation that he did not intend to hurt anyone,” but taking a gun to a potentially violent situation is serious.

Nataucappo’s family wrote victim-impact statements that were read in court.

His 11-year-old son said he remembers walking to Tim Horton’s to get hot chocolate with his dad, and going to the movie theatre to watch the Lion King.

In his final words, before beginning his sentence, Mosquito apologized to the family.

“I wish I could go back and take back that night … it breaks my heart that I’m the reason for your pain,” Mosquito said.

“I hope you can find it in your hearts to forgive me.”