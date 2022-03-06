'You're gonna be up riding waves': WEM Surf Club helps beginners and experts hang loose

Edmonton may be landlocked, but surfing in the prairies is a lot closer than you may think.

Since 2016, the West Edmonton Mall Surf Club offers a surfers paradise with lessons and chances to ride the waves at the World Waterpark.

Open to those 10 and older, the club welcomes surfers from all skill levels — including those who have never touched a board before.

"We teach you to surf," said Lexie Taylor, a surf instructor. "We get you in the water.

"We get you as many reps as possible. Our waves are pretty consistent so you can practice over and over," Taylor added.

The club has dozens of regular members who fell in love with the sport and are looking for an opportunity to hone their skills before a trip to the ocean.

Derk Mueller regularly travels to Hawaii, where he learned to surf when he was six years old.

"It's so nice," Mueller said. "To be able to keep my fitness up here and keep my skill up and go to Hawaii and be able to surf the north shore, I'm 57 years old.

"I am able to surf double overhead on the north shore, and a lot of that is because I can stay up to par and in shape here."

Instructor Dawson Wildemann told CTV News Edmonton how he fell in love with surfing after coming to drop-in sessions at WEM.

"I started just surfing on little trips here and there and I found out about WEM Surf Club," Wildemann said. "I just got addicted."

Surf lessons are 90 minutes long and can be done as a group or one-on-one. Lessons go over proper posture, how to pick a board, paddling and pop-up techniques.

"We go over everything," Wildemann said. "Everything you pretty much need to form the basis for how to surf."

"I try to link stuff with the ocean as well so that then when they do go on trips they do have some experience on what to look for."

Wildemann says everyone has to start with at least one lesson to learn the rules of the pool. After that, instructors help finesse skill sets.

"It's a lot harder than it looks," Wildemann said. "It's definitely a really great workout.

"Especially here, because you get so many waves compared to the ocean," he added. "You are gonna fall lots. That's kinda part of the game."

For Wildemann, learning how to surf at a wave pool like at WEM can help people progress faster since people can focus on technique and do not have to worry about other things like rocks or wind.

"Within an hour and a half, you're gonna be up riding waves," he said.

One of Taylor's favourite parts about the Surf Club is the community.

"We have a very strong surf culture here and people are always willing to help, reach out, and teach you a few tricks that they learned," she said.

"I would recommend this to anybody and everybody," Taylor added. "You'll have a good time. We try to be as welcoming and open to as many people as possible."

The WEM Surf Club has a mix of evening and morning availabilities throughout the week.

To find out more, visit the Surf Club's website.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alison MacKinnon