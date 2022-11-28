'You're not alone': Victoria group supports women with brain injuries caused by domestic violence

A Victoria non-profit group has launched a unique program to support women who have suffered brain injuries stemming from domestic abuse, an issue that it says can fly under the community's radar.

The Victoria Cridge Centre is operating a one-of-a-kind program called the Intimate Partner Violence and Brain Injury Program.

According to the group, about one in three Canadian women experience intimate partner violence. Of those who do, up to 90 per cent end up with a brain injury, which can often go unreported or undiagnosed.

"So that comes out to about 200,000 women that are impacted by intimate partner violence and brain injury [each year]," said Measha Gallagher, coordinator of the Intimate Partner Violence and Brain Injury Program.

A local mom, who asked only to be identified as Sasha for her protection, says she's grateful for the program, which can help with housing needs, navigating community resources, parenting and other daily activities.

"It's so essential to just getting back into being a part of the community," she said.

"I'm now able to volunteer every week and I'm really starting to engage in the community the way I used to, so it's been an incredible change for me," she said.

Sasha has been managing a head injury that was caused by her former partner.

She says the injury has made her fearful because it sometimes causes confusion.

"It's humiliating just not being able to count on myself anymore," she said.

Adding to her grief, her kids have had to step up to help, she says.

"They got very accustomed to moving things like milk out of the cupboard and into the fridge," she said.

"I could see them doing these things and I realized this is bigger than PTSD, this was a problem."

The Cridge Centre is helping about 20 women, including Sasha, through its program.

"The whole premise around it is that the clients, whoever they are, they drive the ship," said Gallagher.

"They're the ones telling us what they need and we get to help them figure out how to get there," she said.

The Cridge Centre says it would like to expand the program to more women but it would require more funding.

It hopes Sasha's story will help spread awareness about the connection between intimate partner violence and brain injuries.

"You're not alone," noted Sasha. "It feels like you are but you are not."

"I understand," she said. "If you're ready, there is a different life out there for you."

More information about the Intimate Partner Violence and Brain Injury Program can be found on the Victoria Cridge Centre website.