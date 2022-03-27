'You should be able to make ends meet': Local living wage advocates highlight Liberal promise

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is promising that his party will boost the minimum wage to $16 an hour, but according to the Ontario Living Wage Network, workers need to make at least $17.20 an hour to live in Waterloo Region.

“That’s a full $308 a month short if you’re earning a minimum wage at $15 an hour, so it’s quite significant,” Craig Pickthorne, with the Ontario Living Wage Network said.

According to Pickthorne, raising the minimum wage to $16/hr is not enough though. He feels governments should instead be using a calculated living wage to determine what employees pay.

“If you work, you should be able to make ends meet. That’s the purpose of work,” said Pickthorne.

The Ontario Living Wage Network looks at costs for shelter, food, transportation and childcare, as well as taking into account things like phone and internet plans and what government benefits are available.

“Nowhere do we calculate the minimum wage even close to a living wage,” said Pickthorne.

Curve Hair Studio in Kitchener is one of 68 employers in the region on the networks list.

The owner said she often hires beginner stylists, a position that typically comes with a lower pay.

“That just creates all sorts of instability and unhappiness, so I just felt really strongly about the idea of a living wage,” said owner Erin Schmucker. “One person said ‘thank you,’ she had been considering needing to pick up a temporary part-time job. So this meant that she didn’t have to.”

Similar benefits are being seen by Hamsa Toofani, operator of Great Lakes Maintenance Services in Waterloo. He said paying his workers a living wage has resulted in less turnover in an industry where it is common.

While it does impact his bottom line, Toofani said the higher wages tend to also lead to more business.

“When people feel like they are valued they can bring their best selves to work, and that translates into a better work quality, which the client then appreciates right? So it’s a circle,” said Toofani.

Civilian Screen Printing in Kitchener is another member of the Living Wage Network, but its founder says increasing minimum wage will put additional pressures on already stressed businesses.

"The government could do a much better job of supplementing low-income workers through subsidies and tax credits while avoiding increasing the financial burden on businesses who were just decimated for the last two years. No income tax, EI, CPP etc. on minimum wage workers would go much further than an extra $40 per week," said founder Curt Crossman.

The Ontario Liberals are also promising work to set regional living wages and compensate business for legistlating 10 paid sick days if they win the June election.