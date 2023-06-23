'You took from a disabled child': Thieves steal 3-year-old Calgary girl's specialized wagon

The family of a three-year-old Calgary girl with complex needs is pleading for the return of a specialized wagon that was stolen from their garage.

The wagon, which was packed with special medical equipment, was taken from the garage in the southwest community of Kingsland the night of June 16.

Without it, Marie Lee says her daughter Jazln isn't able to get around safely.

"She is non-verbal autistic, she’s epileptic and also has genetic mutation for brain disease. So that was a place to keep her safe," Lee said.

The specialized wagon includes a fitted seat and padding to protect Jazln during seizures.

"It’s around $5,000 to replace. It’s a lot of money. The wagon alone is $1,700. The seats, the modified seat is around $300. The suction machine is around $1,000."

The family recently moved to Calgary from southern Ontario and had no insurance.

Lee says they are limited in where they can take Jazln without the specialized wagon.

"Them stealing the wagon, it’s not about taking it from me, you took from a disabled child," Lee said.

"They’ll never be able to explain to you what that means to (Jazln).”

Police say the theft was reported to them, and they are investigating the theft.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help replace it, which can be accessed by clicking here.